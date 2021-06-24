Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
