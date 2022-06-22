This evening in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
