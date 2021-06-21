 Skip to main content
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 48F. NW winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

