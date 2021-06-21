Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 48F. NW winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Mason City: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degr…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
This evening in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Mas…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV ind…
For the drive home in Mason City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Ho…