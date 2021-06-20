This evening in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
This evening in Mason City: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures …
For the drive home in Mason City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Ho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV ind…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms could contain damaging wi…