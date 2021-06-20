 Skip to main content
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

