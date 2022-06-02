For the drive home in Mason City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
