Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south.