This evening in Mason City: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
