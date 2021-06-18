 Skip to main content
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

