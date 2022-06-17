For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Watch now: Extreme heat continues for much of Iowa, chance of severe storms Tuesday evening and Wednesday
Very hot and humid for many today. Storms will return this evening in central and western Iowa and some could be severe. The severe threat spreads east Wednesday. Here's the latest information.
The extreme heat is the biggest story today and tomorrow across the state, but some showers and storms are expected as well. A few could be severe. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The …
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out wit…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…