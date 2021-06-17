Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 83.87. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.