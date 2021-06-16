For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makin…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Mason City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Sunday. Temp…
For the drive home in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Tuesda…