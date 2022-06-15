Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.