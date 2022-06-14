Mason City's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mason City. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
