Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mason City. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.