For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. 68…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makin…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
For the drive home in Mason City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 …
Mason City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Ma…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City We…