Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.