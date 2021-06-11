This evening in Mason City: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
