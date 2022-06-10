This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
