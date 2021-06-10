Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.82. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.