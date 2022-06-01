For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Mason City. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
