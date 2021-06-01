This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
