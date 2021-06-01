Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.