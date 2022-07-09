Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.