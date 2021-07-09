This evening in Mason City: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures…
The Mason City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though …
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Sunday. Temperat…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures f…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The …
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Models…