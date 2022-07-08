This evening in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Saturday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
