This evening in Mason City: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Mason City. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.