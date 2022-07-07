Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.