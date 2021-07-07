Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.