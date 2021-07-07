This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
