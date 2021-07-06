Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.