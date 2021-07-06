Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mason City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thoug…
This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Sunday. Temperat…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The Mason City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…