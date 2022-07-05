Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.