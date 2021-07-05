Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.