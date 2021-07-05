For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
