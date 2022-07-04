Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.