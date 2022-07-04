Mason City's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms across central and western Iowa Thursday, rain spreads southeast Friday
Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Iowa
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday in Iowa, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
Isolated showers and storms will be around today and tonight in northern and eastern Iowa. With no rain in the forecast for Wednesday though, it will be hotter. Track the rain and temperatures here.
A warm front will bring a good chance of rain and a small chance of severe storms to eastern Iowa Monday while temperatures soar in the west. Track the rain and find out how hot it will feel here.
Highs in the 90s across Iowa Wednesday with increasing wind from east to west. As a cold front approaches and moves in, rain chances are coming back. Find out when rain will return to our area here.
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Hi…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. …