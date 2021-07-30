For the drive home in Mason City: A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead,…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a hot d…
Mason City's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks l…