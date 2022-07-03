Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.