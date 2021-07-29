Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.