 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News