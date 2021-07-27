Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 101.11. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Watch from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.