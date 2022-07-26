This evening's outlook for Mason City: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
