Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 97.62. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.