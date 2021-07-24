This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will s…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Mo…
The Mason City area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's…