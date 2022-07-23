Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.