Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest.