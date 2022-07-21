Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly clear in the evening. Increasing clouds with showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Friday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Above normal temps across the state today with windy conditions. Some will catch a break from the wind and see some rain Thursday, but others will not. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.
A few showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon Thursday, but rain looks more likely across the state beginning late tonight. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area here.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
With a stalled out front in the state, some will be much cooler than others. Rain chances are sticking around as well with a few severe storms possible. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
