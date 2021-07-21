 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News