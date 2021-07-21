This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
