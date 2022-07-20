Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.