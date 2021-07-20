Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.