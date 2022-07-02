 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

Local Weather

