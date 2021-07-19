 Skip to main content
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

