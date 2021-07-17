Mason City's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
This evening in Mason City: Generally fair. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a v…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expe…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…