Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Saturday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.