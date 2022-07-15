Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.