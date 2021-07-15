Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
