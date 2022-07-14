Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.